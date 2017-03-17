Man Accused of Shooting Army Veteran Found Not Guilty

A San Bernardino man accused of shooting an Army veteran who had just returned home from Afghanistan was found not guilty of attempted murder. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017.

A San Bernardino man accused of shooting an Army veteran who had just returned home from Afghanistan was found not guilty of attempted murder.

The 2011 shooting took place at a party celebrating Army Specialist Christopher Sullivan's return from Afghanistan.

Family members say he was attempting to break up an argument between his younger siblings and Ruben Ray Jurado, 25, when he was shot.

At the time, Sullivan was still recovering from injuries sustained in a roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan.

"He served our country. He carries a purple heart and he doesn't deserve what happened to him," said his mother Suzanne Sullivan.

The shooting left Sullivan a quadriplegic. His family said he lives in constant pain and can't take care of himself.

Family members said Sullivan is despondent over the verdict and told them Friday that he wants to stop treatment.