Suspicious Package Disrupts Hollywood Metro Trains

A backpack was found today on an energized rail at the Metro Red Line's Hollywood/Highland Station, disrupting train service and vehicle traffic in the area during the afternoon commuter rush.

The backpack was found about 4:20 p.m. at the Hollywood/Highland Station, prompting the station to be evacuated, rail service halted and the closure of Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive, authorities said. Highland Avenue was also closed to traffic between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue.

Service on the Red Line was suspended between the Universal/Studio City and Hollywood/Western stations and bus shuttles were called in, according to Metro. The sheriff's Arson/Explosives Detail was sent to investigate and found the backpack to be no threat. The all-clear was given about 6:45 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.