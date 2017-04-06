TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood

The passing of Robert Osborne, the congenial, incredibly knowledgable television host known to many fans for his devotion to vintage flicks, came as a very sad surprise to cineastes near and far.

After all, so many viewers of Turner Classic Movies first fell in love with a favorite film thanks to Mr. Osborne recommending it, and, as he so often did, explaining what made the film a time-tested gem.

Many of those viewers are in Hollywood over the weekend of April 6 through 9, ready to pay tribute to the host, who passed away in March 2017, and enjoy a full slate of starry, silver-screen treats, works of art that are thoroughly threaded with the 2017 festival's charming theme.

That theme is comedy, a side-splitter of a subject Mr. Osborne often delighted in during his TCM pre-film presentations. "Arsenic and Old Lace," "Barefoot in the Park," "Best in Show," and "The Egg and I" are just four of the funnies filling out the "Make 'Em Laugh: Comedy in the Movies" schedule.

There's serious fare, too, on the TCM Classic Film Festival roster, including the moody and marvelous "Laura," the masterful "The Maltese Falcon," and "Planet of the Apes."

All the screenings, and the other special events associated with the multi-day cinema party, have that TCM style to them, and fans arrive knowing a lot about films from decades gone by (or they arrive with a desire to learn more).

Finding a ticket? That's still possible, but just take note of where your chosen movie is playing. Tinseltown is again the nexus for this popular film festival, with the Hollywood Roosevelt serving as the bustling, lots-a-doin' centerpiece.

If TCM is frequently what's flickering upon your screen at home, you can indulge in all of that terrific TCM style with a big-screen bonus, in Hollywood, the town that Robert Osborne, and other hosts on the long-running network, have celebrated so often.

