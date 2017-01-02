TCM Classics Go Big Screen in 2017

Haven't seen "The Princess Bride" played large for a few decades? Remedy that, in 2017, when TCM brings several cinematic gems back to the big screen.

There's no ifs, ands, or buckets of buttered popcorn about it: The holidays are major for the movie business.

Both queue-up blockbusters tend to do well, and recently released Oscar fare, and you don't need to look at the crowds hemming around the ticket kiosks or concession stands to back up your hunch: Theaters hum at the close of the year.

But all of this cinematic starriness doesn't always sate a fan's appetite for storytelling told large (and visually). Very often we grow nostalgic at the holidays, and begin to recall favorite movie experiences of the past, longing to see those films again on the big screen.

Enter TCM, which is again presenting a slate of straight-from-the-past celluloid favorites in a theatrical setting, the sort of favorites that only occasionally, or even rarely, pop up in a silver-screen setting.

It's the TCM Big Screen Classics event, which'll see a dozen gems pop up at select area cinemas over the next 12 months. Each film will screen on two days each month, but note: The dates aren't concurrent, so study the schedule as carefully as you might study a particularly tempting concession menu.

Just ahead? "Singin' in the Rain," a 65th anniversary tribute, and a wonderful way for fans to remember Debbie Reynolds, who passed away in December 2016. That's the January 2017 movie, with "An Affair to Remember" to follow in February and "All About Eve" in March.

There's more satisfying cinema still to come, with "Some Like It Hot," "Casablanca," and "The Princess Bride" rolling out in the months ahead.

Several of the films are having important anniversary years in 2017, which TCM notes. "Smokey and The Bandit," which screens in May, is turning 40, for example.

No birthday cakes are required on your part, only the desire to once more see a favorite film in a theater. Or see it for the first time that way, if you've ever only known it on the small screen.

Tickets? Don't wait to visit the Cinemark box office on the day of; keep this site handy for times, tickets, prices, and the venue nearest you.

