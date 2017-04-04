At least seven people were injured, three of them critically, in a four-vehicle collision Tuesday that left a milk tanker overturned on the southbound Glendale 2 Freeway in Glassell Park.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. near Fletcher Drive, Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The collision involved three cars and the tanker carrying milk that overturned on the freeway shutting down all southbound lanes at that location.

Several of the people were temporarily trapped in the wreckage of the cars, Stewart said. The injured included a 16-year-old girl, whose condition was unknown.

The fire department has taken five females and two males to a hospital, with three patients in critical condition, Stewart said.

The California Highway Patrol declared a SigAlert shortly after 5 p.m., CHP Officer Alex Rubio said. The CHP also diverted traffic from the southbound Glendale Freeway to the Ventura (134) Freeway, he added.

The CHP cleared the No. 1 southbound lane at 6:34 p.m. and the No. 2 lane at 7:02 p.m., Rubio said. However, the No. 3 and No. 4 lanes remain shut down.

It's unclear what will happen with the tanker truck.

It is not known when all the lanes will be reopened, Rubio said