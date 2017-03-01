Police were searching for a man accused of peeping up a woman’s skirt at a Riverside Target Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as he pretended to shop near her and her small child.

A man was accused of snapping photos up a woman’s skirt at a Riverside Target Tuesday as he pretended to shop near her and her small child, Riverside police said.

The man was spotted on surveillance at the Target at 2755 Canyon Springs Parkway Tuesday. The man, wearing a blue UCLA sweater, snapped photos up her skirt when she wasn’t looking, police said.

After taking the pictures, the woman confronted the man, and he ran from the store.

He is described as 6-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with blonde hair.

Anyone who may recognize the accused peeper is asked to call Detective J. Adcox at 951- 353-7121 or email him at jadcox@riversideca.gov.