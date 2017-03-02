Women and men are getting inked in the name of equality in Los Angeles. Inspired by the Women's March in January, scores of Los Angeles residents made a lifelong commitment, getting tattoos. All of the proceeds -- yes, 100 percent -- raised by the event organized by LA resident Sarah Bhorntus went to Planned Parenthood. Overall, with tattoos at a $60 price point, the event spread across several tattoo parlors with artists donating their time raised more than $25,000. Check out some of the fresh ink during Women's History Month: