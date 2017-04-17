Tax Day 2017: Eat + Sip Specials

The bars of The 1933 Group will raise a toast to Tax Day with a series of $1 cocktails.

You can count on a number of seen-'em-before staples to roll back around when the middle of April arrives.

One? You'll probably be paying the post office a visit, if you have a check to send into the government and you haven't sent it yet. Two? You may be checking the calendar, twice, for deadlines, which is a smart move, since April 18 is the 2017 filing deadline for taxes, thanks to a three-day extension. (Yes, April 15 is indeed the traditional Tax Day in our nation.)

And three? You might just stroll into your local tavern or café and find that your favorite food, or a new drink, has been discounted in honor of Tax Day.

While the date to file changed in 2017, that fact, that there will be dining specials, has not. So if the tum is rumbling after the post office line, and it is April 18, 2017, make for...

The Detour Bistro Bar: The Culver City venue will have a daylong Happy Hour on April 18, with a special not-on-the-menu cocktail priced at five bucks. The timely name? The Stress Reliever, which includes vodka, peach Schnapps, cranberry, lime, and pineapple juices, and simple syrup.

The 1933 Group bars: To toast the three-day extension, a host of vintage-styled hangouts will line up the $1 Tax Day cocktails. Headed to Idle Hour in NoHo? Look for a one-buck Old Fashioned. Going to La Cuevita on Figueroa Boulevard? Your one-dollar sip is the Tequila Press. Find all The 1933 Group bars here.'

Hot Dog on a Stick: That beachy classic, which began near Santa Monica Pier and is now found as far as the eye can spy those colorful, sky-high hats, is offering a free Turkey Hot Dog on a Stick on Tuesday, April 18. Be sure to mention the social media post when ordering, natch.

Schlotzky's: If you make your way to the few and treasured Southern California locations of this sandwich-tasty chain, you can snag this deal on April 18: Get a "FREE small The Original with purchase of chips & a medium drink!" Need a solid sandwich to keep you going as you run those last-minute tax errands? Yeah.

Sonic Drive-In: You're a cheeseburger fan, but you're looking to save some cash on April 18, and maybe have a quick nosh in your car. The solution? Sonic is offering half-priced cheeseburgers on April 18. Note these are single patty deals only.

Hungry Howie's Pizza: Pepperoni and something melty and cheese can often hit the spot when you've been hitting the calculator and signing your forms. The pie chain has a special on, through April 19, involving "a medium topping for just 15¢," with the promo code TAXTIME, so get the details if this is your Tax Day hankering.

