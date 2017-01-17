Tea Titan Re-Opens in Beverly Hills

If your ice cream parlor has undergone updates (maybe new scoopers or stools), you definitely want your re-opening to fall at the height of ice cream season (in other words, summer).

Likewise, if you've got a shop devoted to steam-deep, warm-the-cockles concoctions, the sort of steep-ready sips made with high-quality leaves, throwing your doors wide is probably best done in the wintertime.

Which is just what's happened on Canon Drive in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The American Tea Room, which shuttered in 2015 for renovations, is re-opening its flagship location with "over 200... premium teas around the world," including Hekisui Artisan Ceremonial Matcha Tea, which is only offered in this country by the American Tea Room.

True, the bastion of bags and strainers and cups and liquid elixirs does boast a few other outposts, including a shop in downtown Los Angeles as well as Newport Beach. But Beverly Hills was first, in 2003, for the fine tea-porium, which offers tea and accessories for sale as well as libations (coffee, too) to enjoy in the shop itself.

Snacks may also be purchased at the tea room, to enjoy alongside an impromptu cup.

In the works for the Beverly Hills hot-cuppa HQ: A "rotating, pop-installation that will bring various tea regions from around the world to life."

It's Tea Central, in a longtime leaf go-to that was closed for a good while. But, just in time for another spate of cold storms, the American Tea Room is back in its first spot, Beverly Hills, to warm cockles and bring minty, green-fresh flavors to the tea-ists of Southern California.

