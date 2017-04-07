Teresa Johnston, 14, walked out of a hospital on Friday, April 7, 2017 after she was crushed by a tree in February.

A teenage girl who was crushed by a massive tree and survived traumatic injuries walked out of an Orange County hospital Friday.

Teresa Johnston, 14, of Irvine, was walking her neighbor's dogs just a few blocks from her house on Feb. 17 when a 60-foot tree fell and crushed her body. The pine tree had become unstable after rain storms pummeled Southern California, a statement from her laywer read.

The enormous tree fell on the upper half of her body, "causing multiple fractures to her head, face and spine, and severe brain trauma," according to her lawyer. Johnston underwent several surgeries and was in an induced coma for days while her parents, family and friends prayed for her recovery.

Just before her 14th birthday, she emerged from her coma, started to make eye contact and began moving her fingers and toes. On Friday, she was able to walk out of the hospital where she was greeted by dozens of people with posters and balloons.

Teen Crushed by Tree in Orange County

Neighbors and loved ones are praying for an Orange County girl in critical condition after a tree fell on her during Friday's storms. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (Published Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017)

Although she will need more surgeries, rehabilitation and therapy, "doctors and her family believe that her progress is nothing short of a miracle," read the statement from her lawyer.

A YouCaring page has been created to help with the family's medical expenses.