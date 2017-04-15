Gunman Sought in Teen's Compton Shooting

An 18-year-old woman was shot in Compton April 14, 2017. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in Compton.

The victim was identified as Alexis Orona, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

The shooting occurred on Tamarind Avenue at East Raymond Street, Medrano said.

Detectives learned about the shooting after receiving a call at 5:56 p.m. Friday regarding a gunshot victim being dropped off at a local hospital in a white compact vehicle, according to Deputy Caroline Rodriguez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Orona later died at the hospital, Rodriguez said.

There was no suspect information available and the motive was under investigation.

Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.