Teen Killed, Father Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

Jesse Esphorst Jr., 16, of Torrance was killed Tuesday when two cars struck a van carrying him and his father. One driver remained at the scene while the other fled.

A motorist was facing a possible charge of vehicular manslaughter Wednesday and another was being sought in connection with a crash in Torrance that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a his father seriously injured.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Tuesday at Crenshaw Boulevard and Crest Road, according to the Torrance Police Department.

Relatives and friends identified the teen as Jesse Esphorst Jr., who died at a hospital, the Daily Breeze reported.

Esphorst was riding in a van that was being driven by his 47-year-old father, also named Jesse Esphorst, who was hospitalized in serious condition, the newspaper reported.

The teen was a shortstop on the South High School baseball team. Counselors were made available for students and faculty learning about Jesse's death.

Baseball coach Grady Sain told the newspaper that Jesse and his father were on their way home from dinner at his grandmother's when the crash occurred.

"Just an incredibly special kid," Sain said. "Everybody would tell you that he was an incredibly talented baseball player and everybody would tell you that he was just an incredible person. He was so genuine, just so real, one of the most respected young men that I've ever been around."

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a 2000 Toyota Sienna van when two other vehicles ran a red light and crashed into it, police said.

According to police, a silver 2004 Audi A6, and a black 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 were both going northbound on Crenshaw Boulevard when they ran the red light and crashed into the van, which was being turned left from southbound Crenshaw Boulevard to eastbound Crest Road.

"The initial investigations indicate the driver of the Audi was involved in a minor collision in Rancho Palos Verdes with the Mercedes-Benz and fled the scene ... and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz GLK350 was following the Audi when both vehicles ran the red signal for northbound Crenshaw Boulevard at Crest Road and both collided with the Toyota Sienna van," according to police.

"After the collision, the Audi fled northbound on Crenshaw and the driver of the Mercedes GLK350 stayed at the scene," police said. "The Audi was located a short time later near the scene unoccupied."

The driver of the Mercedes, 21-year old Tung Ming of Rancho Palos Verdes, was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

Ming was released on $50,000 bail, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at (310)618-5557.