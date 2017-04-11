A dozy driver mishandled a turn early Tuesday and plowed into a backyard pool in Santa Clara, according to fire officials. Bob Redell reports.

The bizarre crash happened around 3 a.m. near Warburton Avenue and Calabazas Boulevard when the 19-year-old driver said he lost control of his sedan, smashed through metal and wooden fences and then plunged into the deep end of the backyard pool, Santa Clara fire officials said.

Photo credit: Santa Clara Fire Department

The teenage driver, who was administered a field sobriety test and passed, was not injured in the crash, but the car was completely submerged.

In order to fish the car from the pool, a crane will need to be dispatched to the scene, according to fire officials. That's because a tow truck would end up damaging the pool.

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

The homeowner was not inside of the house at the time of the crash, and it is unclear if they are even aware of what transpired in the backyard.