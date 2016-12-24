The 17 Must-See Movies of 2016

Grab the popcorn!
John Horn and Kyle Buchanan, co-hosts of The Awards Show Show podcast, have compiled a list of the 17 movies from 2016 they recommend, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.
Please note that the films are deliberately not ranked, but we start with the ones they both agree on.
- Moonlight (John & Kyle's pick)
- Zootopia (John & Kyle's pick)
- 20th Century Women (John & Kyle's pick)
- Arrival (John's pick)
- The Lobster (John's pick)
- Fire at Sea (John's pick)
- OJ: Made in America (John's pick)
- Jackie (Kyle's pick)
- Little Men (Kyle's pick)
- A Bigger Splash (Kyle's pick)
- Mountains May Depart (Kyle's pick)
- Loving (John's pick)
- Deadpool (John's pick)
- La La Land (John's pick)
- The Handmaiden (Kyle's pick)
- Krisha (Kyle's pick)
- Sing Street (Kyle's pick)
Published at 9:24 PM PST on Dec 24, 2016 | Updated at 10:31 PM PST on Dec 24, 2016