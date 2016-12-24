The 17 Must-See Movies of 2016 | NBC Southern California
The 17 Must-See Movies of 2016

By KPCC

    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
    Janelle Monae, from left, Naomie Harris, Ashton Sanders, Mahershala Ali, and from front center, Alex R. Hibbert, accept the award for best acting ensemble for "Moonlight" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Grab the popcorn! 

    John Horn and Kyle Buchanan, co-hosts of The Awards Show Show podcast, have compiled a list of the 17 movies from 2016 they recommend, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.

    Please note that the films are deliberately not ranked, but we start with the ones they both agree on. 

    • Moonlight (John & Kyle's pick)
    • Zootopia (John & Kyle's pick)
    • 20th Century Women (John & Kyle's pick) 
    • Arrival (John's pick) 
    • The Lobster (John's pick) 
    • Fire at Sea (John's pick)
    • OJ: Made in America (John's pick) 
    • Jackie (Kyle's pick) 
    • Little Men (Kyle's pick)
    • A Bigger Splash (Kyle's pick) 
    • Mountains May Depart (Kyle's pick) 
    • Loving (John's pick) 
    • Deadpool (John's pick)
    • La La Land (John's pick)
    • The Handmaiden (Kyle's pick) 
    • Krisha (Kyle's pick) 
    • Sing Street (Kyle's pick) 
    Read more at KPCC

    Published at 9:24 PM PST on Dec 24, 2016 | Updated at 10:31 PM PST on Dec 24, 2016

