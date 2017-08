Up on the bluff of Santa Monica’s Palisades Park is one of the area’s great hidden gems -- a Camera Obscura. Over 100 years old, it is one of the earliest forms of photographic technology. It resides as part of the Camera Obscura Art Lab at 1450 Ocean Ave. The lab is a hidden gem too, offering classes in workshops in all sorts of creative fields. Addison Stafford is our host to a wonderful place of science and art. (Produced by Patrick Campbell)