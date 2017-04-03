The New Food Items at Dodger Stadium That Every Fan Must Try | NBC Southern California
The New Food Items at Dodger Stadium That Every Fan Must Try

The Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled new menu items at new concession stands throughout the stadium for the 2017 season.

By Michael Duarte

    Michael Duarte

    It's bon appetite at the ballpark this season.

    The Los Angeles Dodgers have a new executive chef for the 2017 season, and he's already making a lot of changes to the food items at the ballpark.

    The new menu, in partnership with Levy restaurants is the vision of Ryan Evans, who plans to take the ballpark dining experience to the next level this year.

    The biggest change, is the new King's Hawaiian Grill in the Left Field Plaza which officially has taken over the old "Think Blue BBQ," which has been moved to the right field Reserve level.

    The new restaurant will incorporate the famous King's Hawaiian products (like their sweet bread), along with other traditional items with a tropical twist.

    There will be chicken wings, but instead of regular BBQ, they are called the "Big Island Lava Wings," and will come with French fries, celery sticks, and carrots.

    Also at the new King's Hawaiian Grill will be pulled pork sliders on the world renowned sweet rolls. Pulled pork nachos and King's Hawaiian Dodger Dogs will also be available.

    Budweiser, will also have more of a presence at the ballpark this year as new branded concession stands will appear down the third-base line.  The stands will be called "Bud & Burgers," and will feature Chef Evans' newest creation, the "Dodger Burger." 

    The "Dodger Burger" is a traditional ground beef burger patty with the world famous grilled Dodger Dog on top. According to those who've tried it, it's a can't-miss item this season.

    Here are the other new dishes fans can try throughout the stadium:

    BaseBowls (pun intended): Poke bowls, Teriyaki Chicken, Kalua pork and the Vietnamese Rice Noodle Bowl. Located on the third-base side of the Field Level near Aisle 45.

    Chick-N-Tots: Homemade marinated chicken bites dressed to your liking with chili cheese, Buffalo sauce, garlic, oil and parmesan cheese.  Located on the first-base side of the Field Level near aisle 8.

    Shock Top Bratwurst: A spicy pork bratwurst infused with Shock Top beer and served warm on a bun with caramelized onions and spicy brown mustard. Located on the Field, Loge and Reserve Levels.

    For the health conscious fans out there, Dodger Stadium has continued to improve their menu for the more nutritious of the bunch. Mediterranean Quinoa salads and Strawberry and beat salads will be available throughout the stadium as will fresh sandwiches and grilled vegetable flatbreads.

    For Dodger fans with a sweet tooth, you can now enjoy funnel cakes topped with powdered sugar, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream. Dessert fans will also love the new glazed churro, with Dodger blue ice cream. Fried fans can also enjoy deep fried Oreos and Twinkies. Located on the first-base side of the Field level.

    Whether you're a foodie, a stadium connisseur or just like trying new things, you're definitely going to enjoy your dining experience at the ballpark this year.

