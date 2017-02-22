Thieves Shamed on Social Media Return Stolen Patio Furniture

A thief stole an estimated $5000 worth of patio furniture from a family home in Temecula. After security footage of the incident started circulating, he hired men to return the items in a moving truck, which ultimately led to his capture. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

