Thieves Shamed on Social Media Return Stolen Patio Furniture

By Tony Shin and Ernesto Torres

A thief stole an estimated $5000 worth of patio furniture from a family home in Temecula. After security footage of the incident started circulating, he hired men to return the items in a moving truck, which ultimately led to his capture. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Published 2 hours ago

