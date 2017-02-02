Timeline and Map: Dorner Manhunt Four Years Later

On Feb. 3, 2013, a lovely couple were found slain in Orange County. The case led to one of the biggest manhunts in local history for rogue ex Los Angeles Police Officer Christopher Dorner bent on revenge.

Dorner led police on a zig zagging hunt from LA to the U.S.-Mexican border before heading to the mountains of Big Bear where he died after a gun battle with law enforcement.

Today marks the four years since the deadly rampage.

Read our interactive timeline and map to remember the manhunt and the victims in the tragedy.