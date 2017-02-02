Timeline and Map: Dorner Manhunt Four Years Later | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Manifesto for Murder

Coverage of a series of shooting deaths involving a fired LAPD officer's revenge plot

Timeline and Map: Dorner Manhunt Four Years Later

By Jason Kandel

On Feb. 3, 2013, a lovely couple were found slain in Orange County. The case led to one of the biggest manhunts in local history for rogue ex Los Angeles Police Officer Christopher Dorner bent on revenge.

Dorner led police on a zig zagging hunt from LA to the U.S.-Mexican border before heading to the mountains of Big Bear where he died after a gun battle with law enforcement.

Today marks the four years since the deadly rampage.

Read our interactive timeline and map to remember the manhunt and the victims in the tragedy.

2017 Southern California Images in the News

[2017 UPDATED 01/18] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
AP
Published at 11:29 PM PST on Feb 2, 2017 | Updated at 11:40 PM PST on Feb 2, 2017

Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices