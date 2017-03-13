Police were searching for a woman Monday, March 13, 2017, they say intentionally left her 2-year-old daughter in a Riverside Food 4 Less.

A woman was accused of leaving her wandering child in a Riverside Food 4 Less Sunday, telling a good Samaritan who returned the child to her the first time she was spotted alone, "Oh, just leave her," according to police.

Riverside police were on the hunt for the woman Monday, releasing surveillance footage of the woman with the child in the store.

The woman and 2-year-old toddler entered the Riverside Food 4 Less at 4250 Van Buren Boulevard Sunday before 6 p.m., police said.

While inside the store, police said the toddler wandered away from the woman. Police said she never looked for the girl, and continued shopping.

Police said a good Samaritan found the girl and brought her to the woman, who said, "Oh, just leave her."

After paying for groceries, the woman deserted the girl, police said.

"It appears the toddler was intentionally left in the store by the mother," Riverside police said in a statement.

The girl identified the woman as "mommy" after viewing surveillance footage, police said.

The child was in custody of Child Protective Services.

The woman was described as 20 to 30 years old, with dark hair, and tattoos on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a dark tank top and denim shorts.

Anyone with information on the woman was asked to contact Detective Paul Miranda at 951-353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.