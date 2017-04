A 2-year-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday in the Central Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Paramedics were sent to the 1100 block of East 49th Street at 9:57 a.m., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The toddler died at the scene.

The motorist remained at the scene, and was being interviewed by officers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The child's gender and name were not immediately available.