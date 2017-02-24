Police Respond to Robbery Report at San Fernando Valley Mall | NBC Southern California
Police Respond to Robbery Report at San Fernando Valley Mall

By Staff Report

    NewsChopper4
    Authorities responded to a report of a robbery at a Neiman Marcus located in the Westfield Topanga mall on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    Police responded Friday morning to a robbery report at a store in a west San Fernando Valley mall.

    The robbery, possibly at a Neiman Marcus store, was reported at about 10 a.m. in the Westfield Topanga Mall. The report drew a large police and emergency medical response to the shopping center in Canoga Park.

    It was not immediately clear whether any items were taken in the heist. The robbers were not armed, police said.

    NBC4 is attempting to confirm whether anyone was arrested. 

    No injuries were reported.

