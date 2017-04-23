A commercial building in Torrance used as an indoor playground for kids went up in a major fire Sunday, April 23, 2017, and part of its roof collapsed during the three-alarm blaze.

Two employees were setting up for business at Kids Concepts USA, 22844 Hawthorne Blvd., when the fire broke out at the large "indoor playpen for kids," said Torrance Fire Department Capt. Robert Millea. They were able to escape unharmed.

More than 50 firefighters were dispatched at 9:40 a.m. and had the fire out 11:10 a.m., he said.

The building would likely be a total loss, Millea said.

Nearby pet supply store Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies sustained smoke and water damage and was filled with smoke, Millea said.

No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire and damage estimates had yet to be determined.