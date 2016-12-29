Two people were injured Thursday Dec. 29, 2016 when a helicopter made a hard landing on Mount Baldy northeast of Los Angeles. (Published 43 minutes ago)

One person was airlifted to safety after a helicopter went down on snow-covered Mount Baldy northeast of Los Angeles.

The Robinson R-44 helicopter made a hard landing with four people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. One person was airlifted from the site. A second injured victim was transported in an ambulance.

Two other people on board the helicopter were not injured, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Details about what led to the hard landing were not immediately available.

The helicopter sustained damaged to its tail boom, but landed along the ridgeline and did not crash into the side of the mountain, making it easier for rescue personnel to reach the victims.

"From what I understand it was a pretty hard landing," said Doug Nelson, of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. "They're very lucky it was on top of the ridge and not to the side of the ridge."

The helicopter went down about 1,000 feet below the summit of Mount San Antonio, the highest point in Los Angeles County at 10,064 feet and commonly known as Mount Baldy. The peak is in the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Angeles National Forest.

Passengers told NBC4 the helicopter had departed from Fullerton, about 40 miles south in Orange County. The helicopter belongs to Hangar 21, a tour company in Fullerton.