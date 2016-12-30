Police Involved in Standoff at Alhambra Shopping Center | NBC Southern California
Police Involved in Standoff at Alhambra Shopping Center

By Jonathan Lloyd and Rosa Ordaz

    KNBC-TV
    Police were involved in a standoff Friday Dec. 30, 2016 at a shopping center parking lot in Alhambra.

    Details about what led to the standoff bewteen police and a man in a sport utility vehicle were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the individual was armed.

    The police activity is in the 200 block of South First Street, near a Toys "R" Us and Albertsons. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and shopper were told to remain in stores, police said.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

