Police Involved in Standoff at Alhambra Shopping Center

Police were involved in a standoff Friday Dec. 30, 2016 at a shopping center parking lot in Alhambra.

Details about what led to the standoff bewteen police and a man in a sport utility vehicle were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the individual was armed.

The police activity is in the 200 block of South First Street, near a Toys "R" Us and Albertsons. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and shopper were told to remain in stores, police said.