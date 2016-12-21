Redondo Beach Restaurant Robbed of Toys for Christmas Donation | NBC Southern California
Redondo Beach Restaurant Robbed of Toys for Christmas Donation

By Irene Moore and Heather Navarro

    Right before a restaurant running a "Toys for Tacos" campaign was set to donate their toys to a children's hospital, thieves broke in and stole half, including thousands in cash, the Redondo Beach spot said Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

    A Redondo Beach restaurant running a monthlong "Toys for Tacos" campaign to donate to children in the hospital was robbed right before the toys were to be donated, staff said Wednesday.

    The heartwarming campaign at Malibu Fish Grill on Pacific Coast Highway came to crashing halt Tuesday, sometime between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., when thieves stole half the toys, $4,000, and trashed the place, causing $4,500 in damage.

    Restaurant goers would come in with a toy during December and get a free taco. The toys were then to be donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Saturday. But after the theft, the donation is significantly smaller.

    Other locations running the campaign are in Los Angeles and El Segundo.

    Published at 7:55 PM PST on Dec 21, 2016

