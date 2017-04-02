Traffic Ticket Amnesty Window Closing Monday

An LAPD motorcycle officer writes a traffic ticket. Those with unpaid ticket fines due before January 1, 2013 can apply for a discount under a traffic ticket amnesty program.

The state's traffic ticket amnesty program is coming to a close Monday.

Any traffic violators who have an outstanding ticket due before Jan. 1, 2013 may qualify for the one-time amnesty program.

Gov. Jerry brown signed the law into effect in 2015 allowing Californians with unpaid traffic and non-traffic violations to reduce their fees and have a suspended driver's license reinstated.

The program unfortunately is not available to those with overdue parking tickets, DUI's or citations for reckless driving.

The program has resulted in $35 million returned to the state and helped 200,000 with their ticket troubles.

But anyone who needs to take advantage of the program has to do so before April 3.

Read more at KPCC.