Tanker Train Cars Derail in El Segundo

The Metro line was disrupted from El Segundo to Redondo Beach after several tanker train cars derailed Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Initial reports came in around 2:30 p.m., indicating as many as 15 tanker cars derailed at Chapman Street and Douglas, according to the LA Airport police.

El Segundo Fire was on scene to check for leaks.

It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt, El Segundo police said.

There were also no reports a hazardous materials release.

No evacuations were ordered, but the Metro's Green Line between El Segundo and Redondo Beach was suspended.

Buses were requested to shuttle passengers between the stations.

A report from the scene reported the tankers may be filled with liquid petroleum.