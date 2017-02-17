Trejo's Tacos: Now Serving Breakfast

There are many notable noshes that are enjoyed in the hour or two following the rising-and-shining ritual we humans do, each and every day.

A donut is a delight, whether you spell it traditionally — doughnut — or go for the catchier, faster path to procuring the circular sweet. Cereal? Solid, as choices go, and fruit may easily be added to lend your bowl some lively kapow.

But everyone knows that the breakfast burrito rules the school, and office, and restaurant counter, and food truck, and anywhere else The World's Most Perfect Food (tm) might appear. It's that savory, cheesy, salsa-fied combo of eggs plus tortilla and perhaps a meat that sends its lifelong fans into realms of early-in-the-day ectasy.

Which all leads to this: If you're a popular taco joint, the kind of place where people are buzzing about your luscious line-up of lunch- and dinner-type eats, you're probably going to go the breakfast burrito route, and your fans will, no doubt, cheer.

Trejo's Tacos of La Brea Avenue announced on Wednesday, Feb. 16 that the restaurant will do just that. It opened in March 2016 to impressive queues, and there's a food truck scene, too, and actor Danny Trejo is at the helm of all of this comida sabrosa.

The comida, though, is now starting at 7 a.m. each day, via a hearty breakfast burrito that features "slow cooked shredded beef, housemade tofu chorizo or Jidori chicken chorizo." Trejo's own salsa, Mexican cheese, a pair of fried eggs, some avocado, some cotija cheese, and home-fried papas round out all of the dig-in deliciousness.

It's a supreme day-starter, all right, a well-made, fill-the-tum breakfast burrito, especially if there's some protein packed in, and some zingy spice, too.

We know: Chilaquiles can also deliver on this front, and a host of other flavorful morning-menu choices, wherever you happen to dine on the regular.

But what else arrives with peel-back foil, revealing a first glimpse of tortilla? It's that foil-peeling act, and burrito-based anticipation, that can set the positive tone for the day.

Trejo's Tacos is located at 1048 S. La Brea Ave.

