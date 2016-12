One person was killed after a truck crashed into a Thousand Oaks residence on Thursday.

The crash was reported at around 2 a.m. at the 2600 block of Briarwood Place, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's department. The truck had crashed into the back wall of the house and into a bedroom.

The person who was killed was not a resident of the home, but a visitor, sheriff's deputies said.

The driver was detained. What led up to the crash was unclear.