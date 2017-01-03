Masked Intruders Tie Up Resident, Set Fire in House

A man escaped after her was tied up by home intruders who set fire to a rug as they left the Tujunga residence. Toni Guinyard reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017 (Published 54 minutes ago)

Two masked individuals tied up a resident in a home-invasion robbery Tuesday morning and set fire to the residence as they left, according to police.

A man was tied up and robbed during the break-in, which occurred about 4 a.m. in the 10200 block of Fairgrove Avenue in Tujunga, a community in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. The men took items from the home and fled, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The resident was sleeping at the time of the break-in.

"When he woke up, he woke up to two individuals in the room with him," said Officer Dino Caldera, of the Los Angeles Police Department. "He does not know how they made it inside the house."

The robbers tied up the resident and set a fire to a hallway rug in the house as they left, police said. The resident was able to free himself, then put out the fire.

"He came back in, got his garden house, and was able to put the fire out," said Caldera.

The resident suffered a minor injury when he was struck on the head.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether the robbers specifically targeted the house.