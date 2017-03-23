Two Long Beach Walmarts Evacuate After Bomb Threats

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates and get the latest details on the NBC4 News at 4.

Two Walmart stores in Long Beach were evacuated Thursday afternoon after receiving letters indicating a bomb threat.

The store in the 3700 block of South Street reported the threat of a device being in the store around 8:45 a.m., according to Long Beach police.

The second store, in the 7200 block of Carson Boulevard, reported a similar threat around 11:30 a.m.

Police officers were searching both locations with K9s as of 12:30 p.m.