Typo Found on Signs Lining Busy San Pedro Street

A typo on 20 signs lining a busy San Pedro street went unnoticed for about a week and a half.
The circular signs lining Gaffey Street in San Pedro spell the word "street" with three E's, but no one noticed the mistake until an Instagram user pointed it out about a week and a half after they went up.
An estimated 60,000 drivers pass by the signs every day.
The signs, made by a graphic design company, will be taken down Thursday morning, and it will take about a week for the signs to be replaced. The company's insurance will pay for the new signs, which means no public funds will be used.
Published 22 minutes ago