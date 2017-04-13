Typo Found on Signs Lining Busy San Pedro Street

About a week and a half after 20 signs lining Gaffey Street in San Pedro went up, someone noticed the word "street" was spelled with three E's. The signs will be taken down and corrected. Christine Kim reports live for Today in LA on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

A typo on 20 signs lining a busy San Pedro street went unnoticed for about a week and a half.

The circular signs lining Gaffey Street in San Pedro spell the word "street" with three E's, but no one noticed the mistake until an Instagram user pointed it out about a week and a half after they went up.

Photos What It Takes to Repair the Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway

An estimated 60,000 drivers pass by the signs every day.

The signs, made by a graphic design company, will be taken down Thursday morning, and it will take about a week for the signs to be replaced. The company's insurance will pay for the new signs, which means no public funds will be used.