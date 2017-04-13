Typo Found on Signs Lining Busy San Pedro Street | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Typo Found on Signs Lining Busy San Pedro Street

An estimated 60,000 drivers pass by the signs every day.

By Christine Kim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    About a week and a half after 20 signs lining Gaffey Street in San Pedro went up, someone noticed the word "street" was spelled with three E's. The signs will be taken down and corrected. Christine Kim reports live for Today in LA on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    A typo on 20 signs lining a busy San Pedro street went unnoticed for about a week and a half.

    The circular signs lining Gaffey Street in San Pedro spell the word "street" with three E's, but no one noticed the mistake until an Instagram user pointed it out about a week and a half after they went up.

    An estimated 60,000 drivers pass by the signs every day.

    The signs, made by a graphic design company, will be taken down Thursday morning, and it will take about a week for the signs to be replaced. The company's insurance will pay for the new signs, which means no public funds will be used.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/11] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    AP
    Published 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices