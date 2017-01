A police ship was searching for a possible downed chopper near Angels Gate in San Pedro on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016.

U.S. Coast Guard crews and lifeguards are responding to reports of a downed helicopter near the Port of Los Angeles.

Two passengers aboard a cruise ship in the port called authorities at 5:42 p.m.

The search area includes San Pedro harbor area from Cabrillo Beach to LA Light.

No aircraft, victims or debris have been found, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.