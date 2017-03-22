Ian Kinsler #3 of team United States reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead in the third inning over Puerto Rico during Game 3 of the Championship Round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium on March 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ian Kinsler talks the talk, and walks the walk.

The Detroit Tigers second baseman hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning and the United States currently lead Puerto Rico, 6-0, in the World Baseball Classic Final at Dodger Stadium.

Kinsler teed of on a four-seam fastball from Seth Lugo to give the Americans the early lead. Earlier in the day, Kinsler sounded off on how Puerto Rico and other Latin American countries play the game, telling The New York Times, "I hope kids watching the World Baseball Classic can watch the way we play the game and appreciate the way we play the game as opposed to the way Puerto Rico or the Dominican plays. That's not taking anything away from them. That just wasn't the way we were raised."

First. Ian Kinsler powers Team USA to an early advantage against Puerto Rico. https://t.co/nG611znQhP#WBC2017pic.twitter.com/pH1zdPQCzh — WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 23, 2017

Lugo was unable to record an out in the top half of the fifth, allowing the first three runners to reach base before he was taken out for Joe Jimenez.

Andrew McCutcheon knocked in the fourth run of the game on an infield single.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman has faced the minimum through five innings, allowing just one walk to Carlos Beltran in the second inning.

The Stars and Stripes are looking to knock off the undefeated Puerto Ricans, and avenge a 6-5 loss at Petco Park in San Diego last Friday.

If the U.S. is able to hang on for the victory, it will be their first ever World Baseball Classic title.

