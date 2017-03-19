Trojans Look to Continue Winning Magic Against Baylor

The No. 11 USC Trojans are set to tip off against the No. 3 Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament.

It’s been a tale of two tournaments for the East-region foes.

The Men of Troy have trailed late in both tournament games, roaring back from a 17-point second-half deficit against Providence in Wednesday’s play-in game, and sinking a go-ahead three against SMU with 12 seconds left in Friday’s first-round upset.

Meanwhile, the Bears steamrolled New Mexico State in the first round, 91-73.

The Trojans will likely need more second-half magic to keep up with Baylor. The Bears should dominate the offensive glass and keep hands in the faces of Trojan shooters for the game’s duration.

But the Bears don’t force many turnovers, and USC has a knack for holding on to the ball.

The winner will face either No. 2 Duke or No. 7 South Carolina in the Sweet 16 next week at Madison Square Garden.