PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts with running back Saquon Barkley #26 on the sideline during the second half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Penn State is proving why their a second half team.

Penn State has scored touchdowns on seven straight possessions and the Nittany Lions lead the USC Trojans, 49-35, as we head to the fourth quarter of the 103rd annual Rose Bowl Game.

Penn State just capped off an eight-play, 82-yard scoring drive that was assisted by multiple personal foul penalties by the Trojans. Trace McSorley found Saquon Barkley for the seven-yard touchdown catch to give the Lions a two-touchdown lead.

Sam Darnold helped the Trojans stop the bleeding as he connected with wide-receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 13-yard strike for USC's first score of the second half.

Following the scoring play, the Trojans went for two on a fake extra-point, and Darnold miraculously avoided falling on the play to find Taylor McNamara in the end zone for the conversion.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, Penn State struck like a tidal wave in the second half as Saquon Barkley exploded for a 79-yard touchdown run and Chris Godwin added a 72-yard touchdown catch a few minutes later.

On the Trojan's third possession of the second half, Darnold's pass to Schuster was deflected into the air and intercepted by the Nittany Lions as the ball was returned down to the three-yard line.

One play later, quarterback Trace McSorley scored on the QB keeper to cap off the Lions sixth straight touchdown possession.

After throwing interceptions in each of his first two pass attempts to start the game, McSorley led Penn State to touchdowns on their last four possessions as they erased a 13-point Trojans lead in the first half.

Barkley has 180 yards and two touchdowns for the Nittany Lions and McSorley has thrown for 253 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Godwin leads the Lions in receptions with nine catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in the first half. To make matters worse, the Trojans best cover man, Iman Marshall, is out of the game with a head injury.

USC started the game unstoppable on offense, but have punted on each of their first two possessions in the second half.

Freshman quarterback Sam Darnold has 305 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Deontay Burnett leads all receivers with 7 catches for 81 yards and two scores. Smith-Schuster has four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Jim Thorpe Award winner Adoree' Jackson has an interception, but was beat on a big play by Godwin for a touchdown in the first half.

The momentum (and luck) is all on the side of the Nittany Lions as their reputation for being a second half team is on full display in Pasadena.