USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton had one heck of a national signing day as his team recruited six top recruits with four stars or higher and had the best recruiting class in the Pac 12 on Wednesday. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It's known as one of the greatest moment in a high school athlete's life.

After years of prep football, Friday Night Lights, and homecoming games, National Signing Day is the culmination of 18 years of hard work in a young man's life.

So it should come as no surprise, that these young men tend to relish the moment a little. For years, the extent of National Signing Day was a fold out card table with a row of hats on it, and a smiling teenager surrounded by his parents.

Now, National Signing Day has become a spectacle as ESPN and other sports outlets devote entire days of coverage to where the best high school football players have committed to attending college.

National Signing Day 2017: Darnay Holmes

National Signing Day was no big deal for former Calabasas standout Darnay Holmes. He’s already enrolled at UCLA and ready to make an impact for the Bruins. (Published 4 hours ago)

On Wednesday, this was no exception as some of the biggest and most entertaining ways to choose an upper education burned throughout the country. As fans of college football, we were happy to oblige as millions of Americans hung on the choices of hundreds of teenagers and what hat they donned on their head.

Thankfully, for those of us here in Southern California, the USC Trojans were the surprise choice of many of these adolescents announced that they would be putting their talents on full display in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the next two-to-four years.

National Signing Day 2017: Jaelan Phillips

He’s the top player in Southern California and he’s staying home. Jaelan Phillips is going from Redlands East Valley to UCLA. He talks about the reasons behind his decision and Coach Jim Mora’s high hopes. (Published 4 hours ago)

USC shocked many experts in the college football world when they received letters of intent from six top recruits with four-star rankings or higher.

Wide receiver Joseph Lewis (16th) running back Stephen Carr (30th), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (54th), linebacker Levi Jones (65th) tight-end Josh Falo (92nd), athlete Greg Johnson (116th) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (119th) were among the Trojans top signings on the day.

Jones put on one of the best shows when the four-star linebacker ruffled some feathers in the state of Florida after faking out fans during his announcement. Ones unzipped a black jacket to reveal that he was wearing a blue Florida Gators t-shirt that sent the crowd in attendance into a round of applause.

However, Jones wasn't done. He quickly removed the shirt and revealed a red Florida State Seminoles t-shirt. Fans audible groans and gasps of shock were quickly quelled when Jones removed that shirt and revealed a USC Trojans cardinal and gold t-shirt.

Nobody knew if there would be another reveal or not, but when Jones quickly put on a Trojans hat and said "Fight On!" his final announcement was made.

Levi Jones commits to Florida! Wait....Florida State! Wait... USC! Jones is a Trojan. #SigningDaypic.twitter.com/RF9dtIWYnO — ESPNU (@ESPNU) February 1, 2017

Not to be outdone, top recruited tight-end Josh Falo added a native New Zealand dance and some high production value to his announcement video that was released by Bleacher Report.

In the video, Falo watches a traditional Maori haka dance with people wearing various college regalia such as Michigan, Oregon, Washington and USC, as the dance comes to an end, everybody drops to a knee except the dancer wearing a Trojans t-shirt.

The good times continued to roll for the Trojans as four-star recruits Jackson and Tufele put on USC hats during their announcements in Arizona and Utah, respectively.

The Trojans by far pulled off the biggest rise from previous recruiting classes, as they were ranked with the 5th best recruiting class by Scout.com behind Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State. Last season, Coach Clay Helton's first as head coach, USC was ranked ninth in the country.

According to ESPN, the Trojans landed 14 of the top 300 players in the country and had the best recruiting class in the Pac 12 conference. Oregon was second with the 16th ranked class, UCLA 21st, Washington 23rd, and Stanford 24th.

Here is the final breakdown of the 24 players that signed letters of commitment on Wednesday:

Name Pos Rating

Stephen Carr RB ★★★★★

Joseph Lewis WR ★★★★★

Bubba Bolden S ★★★★

Hunter Echols OLB ★★★★

Josh Falo TE ★★★★

Austin Jackson OT ★★★★

Greg Johnson ATH ★★★★

Levi Jones LB ★★★★

Brett Neilon C ★★★★

Isaiah Pola-Mao S ★★★★

Jack Sears QB ★★★★

Jay Tufele DT ★★★★

Marlon Tuipulotu DT ★★★★

Alijah Vera-Tucker OT ★★★★

Juliano Falaniko LB ★★★

Jay Godfrey CB ★★★

Randal Grimes WR ★★★

Tayler Katoa LB ★★★

Erik Krommenhoek TE ★★★

Jacob Lichtenstein DE ★★★

Jalen McKenzie OL ★★★

Brandon Pili DT ★★★

Andrew Vorhees OT ★★★

Damon Johnson LS ★★