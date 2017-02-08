Place kicker Matt Boermeester #39 of the USC Trojans (R) celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions 52-49 in the 2017 Rose Bowl Game. Boermeester was suspended indefinitely by USC on Tuesday.

It's been just over a month since USC's dramatic come from behind win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl, but already one of the heroes from that game has found himself in some hot water.

According to multiple reports, the University of Southern California has suspended field goal kicker Matt Boermeester indefinitely for a "code of conduct issue."

Boermeester is a junior at the university and helped lift the Trojans to a 52-49 victory in the Rose Bowl on January 2nd, 2017 when he made a 46-yard field goal as time expired to help cap off one of the most dramatic comebacks in college football history.

On Tuesday, the university issued a press release that read, "While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student will not be representing the university as a member of its athletic team."

The athletic department would not disclose any further details of the incident, but Samer Kalaf of Deadspin reported that the incident in question involves Boermeester and his ex-girlfriend and could possibly be related to domestic violence.

Boermeester is just the latest Trojan to have off-the-field conduct issues as USC suspended three different players last season including linebacker Osa Masina who is awaiting trial in Utah on sexual assault charges.