Union Station: Pop-up Barbershop Fundraiser

It was just about a year ago, less a few weeks, when a barbershop briefly popped up in a fairly unexpected place: The Battleship of Presidents, the USS Iowa, that storied, sea-roaming ship now permanently based in San Pedro.

Of course, it makes total sense that, while it was in service, the USS Iowa boasted a busy corner dedicated to coiffure. After all, vessels of its size and importance were akin to "floating cities," complete with many of the services an on-land city might hold.

Back in the day, in fact, many places beyond ships at sea, including hotels, theaters, and even train stations, offered shops where a customer or traveler could find a quick shave, a bang trim, or a little off the top.

Union Station, which boasted a barbershop following its 1939 debut, intends to re-create that bygone feature on Thursday, March 16.

From 11:30 in the morning through to 7:30 in the evening, feel free to swing by the rail-bustling landmark for "a classic haircut or hot towel shave." Each is $25, plus you'll want to have a tip handy, too.

A pair of "master barbers" from Svelte Barbershop + Essentials will be at the ready, clippers close by.

As for the location within the station? Make for the can't-be-missed, everyone-knows-it Waiting Room.

As for the beneficiary of the eight-hour event? Heifer International, with works "...with communities around the globe to end world hunger and poverty." Customers can expect all of the proceeds from the event to be donated to the organization.

So, a question: Will the day ever return when barbershops are regularly seen in places like train stations, airports, and hotels? Locations for tending to the ol' locks used to be permanent parts of so many different businesses not related to the care of hair.

If this feels like a bit of a noir film to you, or just a truly sensible idea, then go Union Station on March 16 for a trim, a story to tell later, and a chance to help out Heifer International.

