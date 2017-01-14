Unity Celebration: Kidspace Peace Mural

Participate in a number of family-cute community-cool activities, including the creation of a hand print peace mural, through Monday, Jan. 16.

A hand print has long represented a host of meaningful and symbolic messages through time, from long-ago prints left on ancient cave walls to a continuing contemporary presence in everything from lauded artworks to kindergarten crafts.

Leaving your hand print says, in short, "let it be known that I was here," a simple statement but one with weight.

You and your tots have a chance to participate in something bigger than a single hand print at Kidspace Children's Museum through Monday, Jan. 16. In honor of the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Jan. 16, the Rose Bowl-close institution is holding a Unity Celebration, one designed for families who want to honor tenets like peace and justice.

The centerpiece of the three-day weekend event is the sizable peace mural, which will come together hand print after hand print. Want to contribute? It's a snap: Just cover your palm and fingers in some hueful paint and press down, leaving your heartfelt contribution to the larger whole.

Other activities during the weekend include dream boards (where you'll be able to "share your hope for the world") and the creation of a "communal unity chain."

Admission to the museum? It's $13, and there are a number of other exhibits and places to create around the Pasadena gem including the Arroyo Adventure and the Galvin Physics Forest.

