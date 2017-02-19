Southern California's wet winter continued over the weekend as a historic storm swept through the region, flooding streets, causing mudslides and downing power lines. Several roads reopened Sunday after heavy rain subsided.
Road Closures
- Arizona crossings in Placerita Canyon
- Golden Oak Lane remains closed
- Meadview Avenue is passable only by truck
- Quigley Canyon Road is now open
- Choke Cherry Lane is now open
- Oak Creek Avenue is now open
- Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road is now open
- Bouquet Canyon two miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road to five and a half miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road is now open
- Hasley Canyon Road at Del Valle Road is now open
