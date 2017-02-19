Most Santa Clarita-Area Roads Reopened Following Historic Storm | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Most Santa Clarita-Area Roads Reopened Following Historic Storm

By Sean Myers

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    SANTA CLARITA, CA - JANUARY 23: Signs block a road that is overcome with floodwaters during a rain storm on January 23, 2017 in Santa Clarita, California. Heavy rains pounded Southern California over the weekend causing flooding, mudslides and bringing down trees in the region. The rains are expected to taper off by end of day on Monday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Southern California's wet winter continued over the weekend as a historic storm swept through the region, flooding streets, causing mudslides and downing power lines. Several roads reopened Sunday after heavy rain subsided. 

    Road Closures

    • Arizona crossings in Placerita Canyon
      • Golden Oak Lane remains closed
      • Meadview Avenue is passable only by truck
      • Quigley Canyon Road is now open
      • Choke Cherry Lane is now open
      • Oak Creek Avenue is now open
    • Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road is now open
    • Bouquet Canyon two miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road to five and a half miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road is now open
    • Hasley Canyon Road at Del Valle Road is now open

    Published 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices