Many of us have saved money using uberPOOL over the years. The setting on the ridesharing app that allows you to share a ride with two or more passengers is not only a great way to put more dollars in your pocket, but it's also been a gateway to meeting new people.

Most of us expect to meet other like-minded Millennials when we select the cheapest option on our app, but rarely would you expect to see the highest-scoring left winger in NHL history.

Well, fans last week got exactly that when Los Angeles Kings' legend, Luc Robitaille, surprised passengers inside their Uber as part of a promotion to celebrate the partnership between the Kings, Uber and AEG.

The world's largest ridesharing company partnered with the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, AEG, this week on an agreement that makes Uber the exclusive ride sharing company for 27 AEG venues around the world.

The goal of the partnership is to expand transportation options for fans and provide even more benefits to guests who choose to visit AEG venues for festivals, concerts, and sporting events.

In Los Angeles, the multiyear agreement is for Staples Center, L.A. Live and the StubHub Center in Carson, CA, the home of the L.A. Galaxy and L.A. Chargers. However, the agreement is worldwide and includes venues in London, England as well arenas across the United States.

"Uber already plays a big part in a fan's game day, concert, or event experience by getting you there safely and on time," said Amy Friedlander Hoffman, head of experimental marketing at Uber. "This partnership with select AEG venues takes that experience to a whole different level. Now, fans will have access to new perks, designated pick-up and drop-off spots and exclusive promotions—creating the best event experiences for all fans."

The three L.A. venues have already announced new "Uber Zones," where the ridesharing vehicles can pick-up and drop-off fans as well as exclusive promotions between the LA Kings and LA Galaxy, including discounts and free rides. The agreement also includes signage and marketing for Uber at the AEG venues.