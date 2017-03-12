Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri, rear, and LA Galaxy midfielder Rafael Garcia (25) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Sunday, March 12, 2017. The Timbers won 1-0. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

The Los Angeles Galaxy may be off to their worst start since the 2001 season, but that didn't stop right back Rafael Garcia from making one of the more spectactular defensive plays you'll see all year.

Garcia, normally a midfielder, started at right back in replace of the injured Robbie Rogers for Sunday's game against the Portland Timbers.

After a pitch perfect counter attack goal gave Portland an early 1-0 lead, the LA Galaxy were forced to play shorthanded in the second half after captain and center back Jelle Van Damme was sent off for two yellow cards.

The 10-men LA Galaxy hung around, but the play of the game came in the 72nd minute when Timbers' striker Fanendo Adi streaked down the field for what appeared to be a breakaway goal.

Garcia initially slipped at the start of the play, allowing Adi nothing but open grass between him and the keeper. After beating Galaxy goalie Clement Diop, Adi seemed poised to score into a wide-open net, but suddenly, Garcia reemerged to make the goal-saving clearance.

"I was thinking 'get up as quickly as possible,'" Garcia said of the hustle play. "As the play was unfolding I slipped. I cleared it, luckily, but it was a play that could have been avoided in my opinion."

The spectacular play saved a goal, but not the game for the Galaxy who have lost their first two home games for the first time in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Timbers are off to their best start in franchise history, with victories in their first two games and their first road victory since the 2015 MLS Cup.

The video of the amazing play can be seen below.