On Valentine's Day, most of us want a great meal out, but no one wants to drop dollar bills on an expensive, fixed-price menu that's sure to kill the love in the air.
Instead of overpriced, lousy champagne, overcooked steak and a disgusting double chocolate dessert, perhaps you and your date could indulge in some artisan, handmade pasta at Maccheroni Republic, take advantage of happy hour at Bunker Hill Bar & Grill, or eat with your hands at Meals by Genet (at the recommendation of Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold).
NBC4's media partner KPCC compiled a list of 15 restaurants that would be great for a Valentine's Day date but don't force you to pay for a fixed-price menu:
- The Galley - Santa Monica
- Lola's Mexican Cuisine - Long Beach
- Gro Pow - Riverside
- Pizzeria Mozza - Newport Beach
- Little Beast - Los Angeles
- Great Society Cider & Mead - Long Beach
- Pauru's Indian Vegetarian - Los Angeles
- Maccheroni Republic - Downtown Los Angeles
- Rio Brazilian Grill - Lancaster
- Bunker Hill Bar & Grill - Downtown Los Angeles
- Mantee Café - Studio City
- Bottle Inn - Hermosa Beach
- Parks BBQ - Los Angeles
- Mercado Modern - Santa Ana
- Pizzeria Ortica - Costa Mesa
For more details and locations read more on KPCC's Off-Ramp.
