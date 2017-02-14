15 Restaurants That Don't Force Fixed-Priced Valentine's Day Menus | NBC Southern California
15 Restaurants That Don't Force Fixed-Priced Valentine's Day Menus

By KPCC

    Need ideas for a Valentine's Day dinner date? NBC4's media partner KPCC has compiled a list of 15 restaurants that are great for a romantic meal, but don't force you to pay for an overpriced, fixed-priced menu.

    On Valentine's Day, most of us want a great meal out, but no one wants to drop dollar bills on an expensive, fixed-price menu that's sure to kill the love in the air.

    Instead of overpriced, lousy champagne, overcooked steak and a disgusting double chocolate dessert, perhaps you and your date could indulge in some artisan, handmade pasta at Maccheroni Republic, take advantage of happy hour at Bunker Hill Bar & Grill, or eat with your hands at Meals by Genet (at the recommendation of Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold).

    NBC4's media partner KPCC compiled a list of 15 restaurants that would be great for a Valentine's Day date but don't force you to pay for a fixed-price menu:

    1. The Galley - Santa Monica
    2. Lola's Mexican Cuisine - Long Beach
    3. Gro Pow - Riverside
    4. Pizzeria Mozza - Newport Beach
    5. Little Beast - Los Angeles
    6. Great Society Cider & Mead - Long Beach
    7. Pauru's Indian Vegetarian - Los Angeles
    8. Maccheroni Republic - Downtown Los Angeles
    9. Rio Brazilian Grill - Lancaster
    10. Bunker Hill Bar & Grill - Downtown Los Angeles
    11. Mantee Café - Studio City
    12. Bottle Inn - Hermosa Beach
    13. Parks BBQ - Los Angeles
    14. Mercado Modern - Santa Ana
    15. Pizzeria Ortica - Costa Mesa
    For more details and locations read more on KPCC's Off-Ramp.

