On Valentine's Day, most of us want a great meal out, but no one wants to drop dollar bills on an expensive, fixed-price menu that's sure to kill the love in the air.

Instead of overpriced, lousy champagne, overcooked steak and a disgusting double chocolate dessert, perhaps you and your date could indulge in some artisan, handmade pasta at Maccheroni Republic, take advantage of happy hour at Bunker Hill Bar & Grill, or eat with your hands at Meals by Genet (at the recommendation of Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold).

NBC4's media partner KPCC compiled a list of 15 restaurants that would be great for a Valentine's Day date but don't force you to pay for a fixed-price menu:

The Galley - Santa Monica Lola's Mexican Cuisine - Long Beach Gro Pow - Riverside Pizzeria Mozza - Newport Beach Little Beast - Los Angeles Great Society Cider & Mead - Long Beach Pauru's Indian Vegetarian - Los Angeles Maccheroni Republic - Downtown Los Angeles Rio Brazilian Grill - Lancaster Bunker Hill Bar & Grill - Downtown Los Angeles Mantee Café - Studio City Bottle Inn - Hermosa Beach Parks BBQ - Los Angeles Mercado Modern - Santa Ana Pizzeria Ortica - Costa Mesa

For more details and locations read more on KPCC's Off-Ramp.