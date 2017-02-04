2 Dead After Vehicle Lands on Southbound 101 Freeway | NBC Southern California
2 Dead After Vehicle Lands on Southbound 101 Freeway

By Whitney Irick

    Two people were killed after a vehicle careened off of an overpass and onto the 101 Freeway in Hollywood on Saturday night.

    The crash involved two vehicles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two people died and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 7:45 p.m. for the southbound 101 Freeway at Barham Boulevard.

    All lanes were expected to be shut down for at least 90 minutes. All southbound traffic was being diverted at Lankershim Boulevard. 

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

