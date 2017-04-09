A vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in a church parking lot in San Bernardino County on Palm Sunday, killing two people.

Multiple people were injured when the driver struck several people in the parking lot of East Sarang Community Church located at 5540 Schaefer Avenue in Chino.

Two people were killed and the others sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the Chino Police Department.

The driver and his passenger also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was not believed to be "terrorism-related," police said.

A temporary traffic detour was expected to be removed around 9 p.m.

