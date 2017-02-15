Vendor Selling Swastika Shirts on USC Campus Asked to Leave

Administrators at USC were notified on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, of a pop up vendor selling shirts featuring the swastika symbol.

A vendor selling shirts featuring the swastika symbol on the University of Southern California campus was asked to leave Wednesday.

USC's campus Rabbi Dov Wagner said that students were "understandably upset" and saw students and the vendor arguing about the shirts designed with the emblem of the German Nazi Party.

The vendor was asked to leave campus because the merchandise did not meet the university's community standards.

"Art should not be a cover for hate," USC's campus Rabbi Dov Wagner wrote in a Facebook post.

"Stuff like this should never be allowed to pass," he added.

USC's media relations team released the following statement to NBC4:

"A vendor was asked to leave because the items he was selling led to the vendor causing a disruption on campus. The merchandise the vendor was selling did not meet community standards, per USC guidelines for vendors who wish to sell goods and services on campus."