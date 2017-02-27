Ventura County Sheriff's K-9 Delivers Some Serious Monday Motivation | NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Watch NBC4 News
logo_la_2x

Ventura County Sheriff's K-9 Delivers Some Serious Monday Motivation

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ventura County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit

    This sheriff's K-9 isn't letting four parachutes slow him down!

    The Ventura County Sheriff's Department shared photos on Twitter of a police dog named Tommy running full steam ahead — with parachutes attached to him — during a training exercise on Monday.

    Another photo shows Tommy with the extra weight of the parachutes going after a trainer wearing a bite-proof suit.

    The K-9 unit's training "builds strength, endurance and determination," the sheriff's department said.

    Now, how's that for some Monday motivation?

    Published 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices