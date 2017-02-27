This sheriff's K-9 isn't letting four parachutes slow him down!

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department shared photos on Twitter of a police dog named Tommy running full steam ahead — with parachutes attached to him — during a training exercise on Monday.

Another photo shows Tommy with the extra weight of the parachutes going after a trainer wearing a bite-proof suit.

The K-9 unit's training "builds strength, endurance and determination," the sheriff's department said.

Now, how's that for some Monday motivation?