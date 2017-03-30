Deputies accused of beating a man after he allegedly stole a horse during a pursuit were in court Thursday. One deputy was found guilty while a mistrial was declared for the other two.

One deputy was found guilty Thursday while two others would be retried in a controversial case over a man beaten after a horse pursuit in Southern California.

The three San Bernardino County deputies faced trial after they were caught on NewsChopper4's exclusive footage beating Francis Pusok after he led a car pursuit, then jumped on a horse.

Deputy Charles Foster was found guilty Thursday, while his fellow deputies Nicholas Downey and Michael Phelps were set to be retried -- their cases declared a mistrial.

As the juror read the verdict, Foster was clearly stunned, dropping his head. His family members were also visibly shaken.

Foster is seen in exclusive NBC4 video appearing to kick Pusok in the April 2015 chase in the high desert.

The prosecutor told the jury that the kick happened as Pusok was already restrained with handcuffs and his legs were bound with a device called a hobble.

Foster faces up to three years in county jail. He will be sentenced on April 28.

The jury was deadlocked eight to four: eight saying guilty, and four not guilty.

The three deputies were the first who encountered Pusok after he fell off the horse he allegedly stole during the pursuit. Those deputies are seen punching and kicking Pusok multiple times as he was face down with his arms and legs stretched out.

Those deputies will now face a new trial with a new jury starting next month.