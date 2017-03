An Afghanistan veteran was given a free car as part of a program called Recycled Rides. Esther Frias of Chula Vista was gifted a refurbished Toyota Camry that had been donated by Allstate and serviced to like-new condition by workers at Caliber Collision in Lake Forest. The staff donated their own time to repair the car for Frias, who has battled homelessness and had her car repossessed because of PTSD that prevents her from working.